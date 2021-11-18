Canadian Armed Forces heading to help B.C residents

Recovery efforts in flood-stricken BC are getting a boost soon, with the Canadian Armed Forces getting called in.

The move comes following the declaration of a provincewide state of emergency.

Officials say the military will assist with air and land support with evacuation and rescue efforts.

They will also be tapped to help keep critical provincial supply chains open, ensuring essential goods and medical and emergency services can reach communities.

Meantime, after spending a few days stuck in the community of Hope, surrounded by high floodwaters and devastating mudslides, about 200 people were taken to Vancouver by train last night.

CN rail senior media spokesman Jonathan Abecassis says the special train was the result of joint efforts between Emergency Management BC, VIA Rail and CN in order to get people home.

The deadly weather-created disaster left much of the southern part of the province inundated, prompting government officials to declare a state of emergency.