Canadian Army Reserve conducting training near Wellandport

People in the Wellandport area may see some army vehicles and soldiers over the next few days.

The Canadian Army Reserve is conducting training for the 31st Signal Regiment at the Robert Land Academy until April 17th.

Soldiers will be taking part in realistic training scenarios as they work on signal and communication drills.

Participants may carry unloaded firearms, but no firing of ammunition is scheduled to take place.

All soldiers will be adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols and staying within their course 'bubble' throughout the exercise.

Disruption to the community is expected to be minimal, but areas may be inaccessible during some drills.

Members of the public are also asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles.