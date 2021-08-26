Canadian athletes secure 2 bronze and 2 silver medals so far at Paralympic games

Canada starts the day with four Paralympic medals.

Keely Shaw secured the bronze in para track cycling, 3,000m individual pursuit yesterday, followed by another bronze from Aurelie Rivard in para swimming, 50m freestyle.

Canadians continued to show their mettle on the cycling track and in the pool with two silver medal wins:

Tristen Chernove of BC won the country's first silver medal today, finishing second in 3,000m individual pursuit. He now has four Paralympic medals.

Nicholas-Guy Turbide from Quebec also secured a silver in 100m backstroke today. In 2016 he earned the bronze in the same event.