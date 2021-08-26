Canadian athletes secure 2 bronze and 2 silver medals so far at Paralympic games
Canada starts the day with four Paralympic medals.
Keely Shaw secured the bronze in para track cycling, 3,000m individual pursuit yesterday, followed by another bronze from Aurelie Rivard in para swimming, 50m freestyle.
Canadians continued to show their mettle on the cycling track and in the pool with two silver medal wins:
Tristen Chernove of BC won the country's first silver medal today, finishing second in 3,000m individual pursuit. He now has four Paralympic medals.
Nicholas-Guy Turbide from Quebec also secured a silver in 100m backstroke today. In 2016 he earned the bronze in the same event.
Charlie Watts – RIP Rolling Stones Drummer dead at 80Matt talks about one of the longest touring musicians with Publicist, Music Commentator Eric Alper
Help Jonah get a wheelchair vanJonah is 9 years old and living with Cerebral Palsy, the family is raising money for a much needed wheechair van. Matt has a conversation Jonah’s Mom Donna. You can donate here
Niagara Health - New Hires Mandatory Vaccination ProgramCOVID-19 cases are increasing again in the Niagara community and in hospitals, consistent with the reports from experts that we are in the fourth wave of the pandemic. This wave is increasingly being described as the wave of the unvaccinated. Matt talks to Dr. Johan Viljoen, Chief of Staff, Executive Vice President, of Medical Affairs.