Canadian beef a sticking point in free trade talks between Canada and Britain

A potential clash over hormone-treated Canadian beef is emerging as a sticking point as free trade talks between Canada and Britain begin.



U-K International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan joined her Canadian counterpart, Mary Ng, in Ottawa yesterday to announce the formal launch of talks.



Negotiators from both governments are to meet next week in London for the first round.



Trevelyan says her government will not compromise on allowing hormone-treated Canadian beef into Britain.



Standing next to Trevelyan at Global Affairs Canada headquarters, Ng said the quality of Canadian beef and its producers are ``second to none.''



She tried to sound an upbeat note, saying an eventual agreement would create new opportunities for Canadian and British exporters.



Trevelyan said there is much room for the two parties to make other gains in agriculture, including sustainable food production.