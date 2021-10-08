Canadian Blood Services hosting St. Catharines clinics as donations expected to drop during holiday
As many Canadians prepare to celebrate the Thanksgiving long weekend, Canadian Blood Services is asking everyone to spare a thought for patients in need of donated blood.
Two clinics will be held in the Henley Plaza in St. Catharines this weekend - the first on Saturday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. and the second on Monday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, appointments are needed to donate. To book an appointment download the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283)
Canadian Blood Services representatives say donations often decrease during long weekends, but the demand for blood never stops.