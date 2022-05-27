Canadian Blood Services seeks to scrap lifetime ban on sex workers donating blood

Canadian Blood Services says it has recommended to Health Canada that it scrap a lifetime ban on sex workers giving blood.



The ban on people who have taken money or drugs in exchange for sex from donating blood was introduced 45 years ago.



Blood Services has asked for the lifetime ban to be replaced by a one-year ``deferral'' after paid sex work.



The move follows an end last month to the ban on gay and bisexual men from donating blood, which was welcomed by MPs and LGBTQ advocates.



Canadian Blood Services says it would be prepared to recommend that Health Canada reduce the time sex workers have to wait before donating blood to less than a year, but wanted to make changes incrementally.



It follows research showing such a change would not affect the safety of the blood supply.