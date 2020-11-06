Canadian Border Service Agents 'apprehend' unusual border crosser
Canadian Border Service Agents had an interesting illegal border crossing attempt.
CBSA officials posted pictures of a small bear cub at one of the border offices in BC this week.
They say she had 'no travel documents' but she was trying to cross for 'essential reasons'
After a forceful attempt to enter the office, the cub was apprehended and transferred to the Smithers' Northern Lights Wildlife Society.
Representatives for the animal rescue tell CTV News they have been tracking the bear for about a month after she lost her mother.
They have affectionately dubbed her 'Annie' after 'Little Orphan Annie.'
-
-
U.S Electtion Remains Up in the AirShelby Knox Speaks with Paul Hamilton - Associate Professor of Political Science Brock University regarding U.S presidential election still up in the air
-
Latest Job Numbers in Niagara/Ontario/CanadaShelby Knox Speaks with Adam Durrant - Project Manager Niagara Workforce Planning Board breaks down latest job numbers