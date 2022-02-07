Canadian Boutin wins bronze in short-track speedskating

Canadian short-track speedskater Kim Boutin won a bronze medal in the women's 500 metres at the Beijing Olympics on Monday.

Boutin, the world record holder in the event, finished in a time of 42.724 seconds.

Arianna Fontana of Italy won gold in a time of 42.488, while Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands claimed silver in 42.559.

The world record is 41.936, set in 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It was Boutin's fourth career Olympic medal.

The 27-year-old from Sherbrook, Que., won silver and two bronze at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

