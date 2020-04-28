Canadian chefs establish new fund to help restaurant and hospitality workers impacted by COVID-19

Three Canadian chefs are teaming up to support restaurant and hospitality workers impacted by COVID-19.

Chefs Vikram Vij, Victory Barry, and Dan Geltner have announced the Canadian Hospitality Worker Relief Fund providing one-time $500 grants.

Cooks, servers, dishwashers, bartenders, and delivery people will be eligible for the grant.

Workers must be over the age of 18, have worked in the hospitality industry for at least 90 days in the past year, have their primary source of income in the restaurant or lodging industry, and have experienced a decrease in wages or loss of job on or after March 10th.

Applications will be available starting on Wednesday, May 6th and the fund will be administered by the Design Exchange.

To find out more, go to dx.org/fund/