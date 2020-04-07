Canadian children's author Jean Little has died

Canadian children's writer Jean Little has died at the age of 88.

Little's sister confirms she died in a hospice yesterday.

The Guelph, Ontario author changed the way kids of all abilities were represented in children's literature.

Little, who was legally blind from birth, wrote more than 50 books, including many well-loved works for younger readers, such as ``Mama's Going to Buy You a Mockingbird'' and ``Mine for Keeps.''

She was made a member of the Order of Canada and was also awarded the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal