Canadian class action proposed over alleged carcinogenic herbicide
Lawyers for a group of Canadians who blame their own or their loved ones' cancer on exposure to a herbicide have filed a series of proposed class-action lawsuits against the product's manufacturer.
The untested statements of claim filed in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia allege that Monsanto, and its new owner Bayer, acted with reckless disregard for the safety of Canadians by selling Roundup.
An arm of the World Health Organization has classified the active ingredient in Roundup, glyphosate, as a probable cause of cancer, but Health Canada has stood firm on its decision to allow its sale.
The lawsuits have yet to be certified as class actions.
In similar suits filed internationally, Bayer and Monsanto have argued that the herbicide is safe.
Neither Bayer nor Health Canada immediately responded to a request for comment.
-
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
-
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
-
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.