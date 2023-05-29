Canadian companies trying to keep workers with stay interviews

More and more Canadian companies are using so-called ``stay interviews,'' when it comes to workers rethinking their careers.



The discussions are designed to collect feedback from employees and are aimed at learning what the company can do to retain valued team members and keep them happy.



While some companies have been hosting such meetings for years, many more adopted the practice over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic as the health crisis caused workers to rethink their careers or seek more flexibility, advancement or support from their employers.



Tara Vanderloo, chief experience officer at Sensei Labs in Toronto, says she began utilizing the pratice in 2021, in what economists and businesses branded ``The Great Resignation.''



So far, the company has a near perfect score for people who would recommend it, but staff still have wants, particularly around flexibility.



Vanderloo says that's part of why they have eschewed formal return-to-office requirements and started a pilot project focused on a four-day work week.