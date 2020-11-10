Canadian company reports progress on COVID vaccine
Medicago says it has received promising early test results for its plant-derived vaccine for COVID-19.
The Quebec City-based company says interim results of a Phase 1 clinical trial found that 100 per cent of subjects developed a promising antibody response after two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Medicago says the side effects were generally mild to moderate and short in duration.
The Phase 1 clinical trial was a randomized, partially blinded study of 180 healthy people.
Based on the Phase 1 data, Medicago plans to proceed with a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, subject to regulatory approval.
The federal government has signed a $173-million contract with Medicago to secure the rights to buy 76 million doses of its vaccine, should it meet health and safety standards.
-
Brock University Receives GrantMatt Holmes is joined by Associate Professor of Health Sciences at Brock University, Adam Macneil to discuss what exactly they will be using this grant for and a timeline for when they will receive the money.
-
Summer in NovemberMatt Holmes is joined by Meteorologist, Doug Gillham to chat about the possible record temperatures in the region and what we can expect when the temperatures finally come back to normal later in November.
-
St. Catharines Remembrance Day PlansMatt Holmes is joined by Graham Noseworthy, who is the president of the Legion, Branch 24 to discuss what the Remembrance Day Ceremony will look like on Wednesday as well as how residents can watch or listen to the event.