Canadian COVID-19 tracing app delayed

The new Canadian COVID-19 contact tracing app has hit a bit of a snag.

Although the app was supposed to launch in Ontario today, officials delayed the release saying there is still some work to be done.

No word on how long the delay will last.

The free app will be tested in Ontario first before rolling out across the country.

It relies on Bluetooth technology instead of using GPS or location data.

Users will be notified if they came in close proximity of another app user who has tested positive for COVID-19 in a 14 day window.