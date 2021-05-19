Canadian crossing U.S border in Niagara for COVID vaccine turned away

Canadians hoping to drive across the border for a COVID-19 vaccine shot in the U.S could be out of luck.

Unlike Health Canada, the U-S border agency stated today that it doesn't consider a vaccine to be an essential medical service for travel purposes.

Airline pilot Shaun Horton tried to travel to New York today from Niagara Falls, Ontario for a vaccination appointment but was turned back even though he had a doctor's letter confirming the vaccine was medically necessary.

The head of Windsor Regional Hospital in Windsor, Ontario says there is a need for clarity and leadership on the issue.