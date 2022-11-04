Canadian economy adds 108,000 jobs in October, unemployment holds steady

Statistics Canada says the economy added 108,000 jobs in October, reversing much of the losses observed in recent months.

According to the federal agency's latest labour force survey, the unemployment rate held steady at 5.2 per cent as more Canadians looked for work.

Employment rose across a broad range of sectors, led by manufacturing, construction and accommodation and food services.

Though still falling short of hot inflation, wages continued to rise and were 5.6 per cent higher than a year ago.

The report says high-wage earners were more likely to see wage growth over the last year compared with low-wage workers.

Employment immigrants also reached a record high in October, with the employment rate among immigrants aged 15 and older at 62.2 per cent.

In Niagara unemployment went up to 6.4 from 6.1, as 1800 jobs were added but with 800 more people also being classified as unemployed.