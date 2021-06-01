Canadian economy grew at annual rate of 5.6 percent in first quarter
The economy grew at an annual rate of 5.6 per cent in the first quarter.
That's better than the contraction first forecast months ago, but is down from growth of 9.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year.
Statistics Canada estimates the second quarter got off to a rough start with a drop in economic output of 0.8 per cent for April.
-
-
-
Help Kids Shine Campaign 2021 Exceeds GoalTim talks with Oksana Fisher, CEO at the Niagara Children’s Centre. The May campaign has wrapped, Oksana shares some good news with us