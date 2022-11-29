Canadian economy grew by 0.7 per cent in third quarter

Statistics Canada says the Canadian economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.9 per cent in the third quarter.



On a quarterly basis, real domestic product increased by 0.7 per cent.



The results beat out the federal agency's preliminary estimate for growth, which was 0.4 per cent.



According to the federal agency, economic growth was driven by an increase in exports, non-residential structures and business investment in inventories.



Growth in those areas was moderated by declines in housing investment and household spending.



Household spending fell for the first time since the second quarter of 2021, edging down 0.3 per cent.