Canadian economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate rises to 5.9%

Canada's labour market saw a massive decline in employment in November as the amount of Canadians out looking for work jumped.

As a result, the nations unemployment rate rose by 0.4 percentage points to 5.9 per cent.

Statistics Canada says the economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, compared with a loss of 1,800 jobs in October.

Ontario's unemployment rate also jumped from 5.3 per cent to 5.6 per cent.

Here in Niagara, we actually dropped a little we now sit at 5.4 per cent compared to 5.5 in October.