Canadian Elite Basketball League delays start of season, hopes to have fans in stands in June

Niagara's Canadian Elite Basketball League team is planning to return to the Meridian Centre this summer, and they hope to have some fans with them.

The start of the CEBL season has been pushed back from mid-May to June 5th with the hope that some fans may be allowed to watch in person by then.

Because of the change, the Niagara River Lions will play 14 games instead of the standard 20.

Officials say they cannot push the season beyond a late-August finish because many players need to report to international teams in September.

Given the uncertainty of what the summer holds, the team is moving all 2021 tickets into the 2022 season.

If people are able to attend the game this year, fans can draw tickets from the 2022 season package for any games in 2021, but there is no obligation to do so.

Fans who bought tickets for the 2020 season and left the tickets on their account for 2021 will still receive a 20 percent credit toward additional tickets and a 25 percent discount off team merchandise until August 2022.

Last summer the CEBL was the first Canadian professional sports league to return to play by hosting a tournament in St. Catharines.

Players competed in 26 games and were required to stay within designated areas and submit to regular COVID-19 testing.

Fans weren't able to attend the games in person, but streams were available.