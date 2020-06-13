Canadian expert says vaccine for COVID-19 will be ready in months

One of Canada's most prestigious infectious disease experts says he's confident a vaccine for COVID-19 will be ready in months, not years.

Dr. Gary Kobinger, director of the Research Centre on Infectious Diseases at Laval University in Quebec, says there are more than 100 possible vaccines in development for COVID-19 around the world.

He says with so many resources and people working on the problem, things are moving very quickly.

Kobinger made the comments during a virtual conversation with Governor General Julie Payette.

Kobinger helped develop a vaccine and treatment for the deadly Ebola virus while he worked at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Manitoba.

He has decades of experience co-ordinating with global colleagues on vaccine development.

If a vaccine proves to be both safe and effective after phase two of testing, then the researchers recruit tens of thousands of volunteers to receive the vaccine.