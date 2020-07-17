Canadian facing cash smuggling charge after being stopped at Queenston-Lewiston Bridge
A Canadian is facing a bulk cash smuggling charge after being stopped on the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge.
US Customs and Border Protection officers say the 28 year old driver of a tractor trailer claimed he was transporting copper wire from Massachusetts to Mississauga and was carrying $300 in American cash.
A border services K9 pointed officers to the cab of the truck, leading to further inspection.
Officials say they discovered a total of $207,500 in American money in ten large vacuum sealed bags.
