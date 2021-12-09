Canadian families expected to pay an extra $966 on food next year

We can expect to pay an extra 7% more on food next year.

Canada's annual Food Price Report predicts the average family of four will spend $966 more in 2022 on food than they've spent this year.

The report says supply chain disruptions, labour market issues and adverse weather events are to blame for the increase.

The biggest price hikes will be in the dairy aisle and on restaurant menus.

Food banks are reporting more and more working families are depending on them.

610 CKTB will host the 17th Annual Great Holiday Food Drive in Niagara tomorrow.

This year we’re spreading the holiday cheer by supporting all Feed Ontario designated food banks in the region.

As usual we will be collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations all day at Market Square in St. Catharines, but we will also be out at other locations across Niagara.