Canadian families expected to pay an extra $966 on food next year
We can expect to pay an extra 7% more on food next year.
Canada's annual Food Price Report predicts the average family of four will spend $966 more in 2022 on food than they've spent this year.
The report says supply chain disruptions, labour market issues and adverse weather events are to blame for the increase.
The biggest price hikes will be in the dairy aisle and on restaurant menus.
Food banks are reporting more and more working families are depending on them.
610 CKTB will host the 17th Annual Great Holiday Food Drive in Niagara tomorrow.
This year we’re spreading the holiday cheer by supporting all Feed Ontario designated food banks in the region.
As usual we will be collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations all day at Market Square in St. Catharines, but we will also be out at other locations across Niagara.
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK DEC 9better.com boss is "sorry" for 'blundered' Zoom firing of 900 staff. Merck announced a deal with a Whitby-area company to manufacture its new COVID drug in Ontario. Bank of Canada left its interest rate unchanged which means people will continue to see historically low interest rates as we ring in the new year. Apple to be the first company to be valued at $3.0 trillion. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Great Holiday Food Drive is tomorrow - Betty-Lou Souter Community CareOn December 10th, we’ll be collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations all day at Market Square in St. Catharines and other locations throughout Niagara. Let’s stuff the buses and help families in need!
-
view from the drive thru - What are we googling?view from the drive thru - What are we googling?