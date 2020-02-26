Canadian families should think carefully about Spring Break travel plans: FedGov
With a rash of new cases of the novel coronovirus appearing in places like Italy, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canadian families should think carefully about their Spring Break travel plans.
He recommends that people check out Global Affairs Canada's online travel advisories before leaving for their vacations.
But he points out his department can't predict if the new coronavirus will spread to their travel destination while they are away from home.
DSBN Trustee Complaint Sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
Matt Holmes Speaks with A Director at A Better Niagara and NPCA Board Member Ed Smith regarding DSBN trustee complaint sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
Rescue Dogs and Cats from Manitoba Heading to Niagara
Matt Holmes Speaks with Executive Director Niagara SPCA and Humane Society John Greer regarding rescue dogs and cats from Manitoba heading to Niagara
Weekly Women Health Show
Matt Holmes Speaks with Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues