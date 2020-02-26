Canadian families should think carefully about Spring Break travel plans: FedGov

With a rash of new cases of the novel coronovirus appearing in places like Italy, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canadian families should think carefully about their Spring Break travel plans.



He recommends that people check out Global Affairs Canada's online travel advisories before leaving for their vacations.

But he points out his department can't predict if the new coronavirus will spread to their travel destination while they are away from home.

To see the full list of travel advisories from Global Affairs Canada, click here.