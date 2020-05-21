iHeartRadio
Canadian Fast Pitch Championships in Grimsby and Lincoln cancelled

The Under 14 and Under 16 Boys Canadian Fast Pitch Championships originally slated to take place in Grimsby and Lincoln have been cancelled.

Softball Canada, the 2021 Canada Games Host Society, and provincial and territorial softball organizations made the decision in light of the current pandemic.

The championships were scheduled for August 5th - 9th.

