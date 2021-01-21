Canadian Federation of Independent Business suggests 200,000 businesses could close due to pandemic
A member survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business suggests more than 200,000 businesses could close permanently during the pandemic.
The federation says that could throw more than 2.4 million people out of work.
The survey suggests one in six, or about 181,000 small business owners, are now seriously contemplating shutting down.
That's up from one in seven or about 158,000last summer.
The CFIB is calling on governments to help small businesses by introducing safe pathways to re-open.
-
Expropriation of Land in Welland ControversyMatt Holmes Speaks with Frank Campion - Mayor of Welland regarding the expropriation of land in Welland
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK - Jan 21, 2021President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order withdrawing the permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline. General Motors announced at $1.0 Billion investment in the Cami factory in Ingersoll. Today marks the return of the Boeing Max aircraft to Canadian skies. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Health Stories of the Week - Dr. Mitch Shulman / Jan 21, 2021ICU doctor says if people saw what he did, they might be more willing to follow COVID-19 rules. Niagara's Healthcare workers will not be getting vaccined against COVID-19 right now. Is there an increase in stay at home injuries? Emergency Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to discuss the latest Medical and Covid-19 stories of the week.