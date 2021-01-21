Canadian Federation of Independent Business suggests 200,000 businesses could close due to pandemic

A member survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business suggests more than 200,000 businesses could close permanently during the pandemic.



The federation says that could throw more than 2.4 million people out of work.



The survey suggests one in six, or about 181,000 small business owners, are now seriously contemplating shutting down.



That's up from one in seven or about 158,000last summer.



The CFIB is calling on governments to help small businesses by introducing safe pathways to re-open.