Canadian food suppliers signal more price hikes coming to grocery stores this fall

Canadian food suppliers are once again issuing notices to grocery retailers informing them of upcoming price hikes.



The letters signal more price increases will hit grocery stores this fall in a year that has already seen nearly double digit increases in food costs.



In some cases, the higher prices are due to the Canadian Dairy Commission's approval of a second milk price increase this year, that will see farm gate milk prices go up about two cents per litre, or 2.5 per cent, on Sept. 1.



Yet dairy processing companies appear to also be tacking on their own increases, the so-called piggybacking of price hikes some industry observers warned would happen.



Lactalis Canada, for example, says in a letter to its customers it must implement an average national market increase of five per cent this September, a rate it says takes into account the CDC pricing increase and ``significant inflationary costs'' the company is facing.



Arla Foods Canada issued a similar notice, saying price increases on its products coming this September reflect higher milk ingredient costs and the ``inflationary impacts across freight and packaging.''