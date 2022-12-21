Canadian government sets new targets on electric vehicles

The federal government is proposing new regulations that would mean one-fifth of all passenger cars, trucks and SUV's sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity.

Ontario MP Julie Dabrusin, the parliamentary secretary to Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, says the target is aimed at -- quote -- "making sure that Canadians have access to the vehicles they want."

The mandate will hit 60 per cent of all sales by 2030, and 100 per cent by 2035.