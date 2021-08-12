Canadian government uses Niagara Falls as backdrop as it legalizes single event sports betting

Single event sports betting is now legal in Canada.

The announcement was made at the Fallsview Casino Resort this afternoon by Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti.

Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey, St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle, and Niagara Casino's President Richard Taylor were also in attendance.

Taylor says it has been a challenging 16 months for the gaming industry, and now they can look into the future and offer betting on this side of the border to compete with American casinos.

He says both casinos in Niagara Falls, ON will feature the betting on its gaming floor.

He says no timeline is in place for when it will become available.

Bittle says this is not a magic bullet for the tourism industry, but it's another tool to help get the industry back on its feet.

The Senate passed Bill C-218, the Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act, in June.

Provinces will have the power to license and regulate sports betting in their own areas.

Each year it's believed $14B is spent by Canadians through offshore, or illegal gambling operators.

Niagara Falls Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli has been championing the Conservative private members bill saying single event sports betting will help Niagara get back on its feet after the devastating impact of the pandemic.

