Canadian government working on vaccine passports for international travel by this fall

Fully vaccinated Canadians will soon be able to get a government document that will certify their COVID-19 vaccine history for the purpose of international travel.



Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says putting the passports together will involve the provinces and territories handing over information about people who have been vaccinated.



The document will include data on the type of vaccines received, the dates, and the location.



LeBlanc says the information will be secure.