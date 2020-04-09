Canadian health officials project 11,000 - 22,000 COVID-19 related deaths

The federal public health agency estimates that 11,000 – 22,000 Canadians could die during the month ahead due to COVID-19 if strong preventative measures are in place.

If Canadians fail to heed the advice of health care officials, the death toll could be much higher.

Modelling data taking at look at the best and worst case scenarios has been released this morning after mounting pressure from the public to divulge the information.

Officials with the Public Healthy Agency of Canada warn that the projections are fluid and short term estimates are more reliable.

Officials anticipate between 500 – 700 deaths by the end of next week.

The projections also suggest that if no control efforts are in place, 80 percent of Canadians could contract the virus.

Canada has 19,291 confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to the latest official update.

435 people have died so far.

Officials say the fight against COVID-19 will likely feature several cycles of tighter and looser control measures.



They warn the battle could take many months.

When asked about where Canada currently sits in terms of 'flattening the curve' Dr. Theresa Tam says, “We don’t know if we’ve reached the peak anywhere in Canada as yet, so it is too early to tell and we’ve got to really look very carefully day by day at where the trajectories are going in different parts of the country. We will not know that we’ve passed the peak until retrospectively we will know. On the downward side of the curve we cannot let go of any of our public health measures. The moment you release anything, the chains of transmission are going to ignite. So you’re going to have to get that initial epidemic to die out. To stamp it out.”

She adds in the composite curve with all the provinces added together, it does seem like we are slowing down in our growth. But Public Health officials will be monitoring that very closely.