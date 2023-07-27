Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline identifies over 1,500 trafficking cases in last few years

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline has identified 1,500 human trafficking cases since its launch in May 2019.

Newly released data show that the number of cases ranged between 251 and 460 cases per year.

During this time, the Hotline supported over 2,000 survivors.

Victims of trafficking made up the majority of callers, about 37%.

While human trafficking happens everywhere in Canada, most situations disclosed to the Hotline occurred in areas with populations of over 100,000 people.

The majority of trafficking incidents took place in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec over the last 4 years.

The Centre launched the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010, a 24/7, multilingual access to a safe and confidential space to access help and connect to services.