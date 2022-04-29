iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach continues streak, has shot at new milestone

roach 18

Canadian ``Jeopardy!'' phenom Mattea Roach stands to reach a new milestone if she wins another game airing tonight.
    
The Toronto-based Roach, who spent part of her childhood in Halifax, extended her remarkable run last night with her 18th victory on the TV quiz show.
    
The 23-year-old currently has the eighth-longest win streak in the program's history.
    
One more win moves her up the list into a three-way tie with 2005's David Madden and 2019's Jason Zuffranieri, who both won 19 games.
    
As of Thursday's game, Roach had collected a total haul of US$438,183.
    
She has also earned a spot in the show's Tournament of Champions, set to air in the fall, and holds the longest win streak by a Canadian contestant.

12

Latest Audio