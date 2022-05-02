Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach has shot at new milestone
Canadian ``Jeopardy!'' super-champ Mattea Roach stands to hit another milestone if she extends her win streak in tonight's episode.
The 23-year-old tutor would move to Number 5 on the list of longest runs on the TV quiz show.
She's currently tied for the sixth spot with 19 consecutive wins.
Roach has the longest streak of any Canadian to appear on the show.
She's so far raked in US$460,184, giving her the sixth highest winnings in regular-season play.
Roach, who lives in Toronto and was raised in Halifax, has also earned a spot in the show's tournament of champions, set to air in the fall.
