Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach makes family proud as she vies for 16th win

Toronto-based tutor Mattea Roach held onto her streak last night _ the eighth longest in ``Jeopardy!'' history _ putting her one win closer to ascending through the ranks of the quiz show's all-time greats.



The 23-year-old, who grew up in Halifax, needs to secure 19 victories to tie with David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri on the list of most consecutive wins.



Roach has racked up US$352,781 heading into tonight's episode, amounting to the 10th highest winnings of anyone in the show's regular-season history.



She's also earned a spot in the show's Tournament of Champions, which is set to air in the fall.



Her cousin, Carol Baan, says Roach has also won the mantle of ``Canada's sweetheart'' as she makes her country and her family in Nova Scotia proud with her smarts and on-air charm.



``Even up to the 14th game, she still kind of looks like that kid in the candy store that just can't believe it herself,'' Baan said by phone from Ingonish on Cape Breton ahead of Roach's 15th episode Monday evening.