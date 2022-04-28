Canadian 'Jeopardy!' phenom wins again

``Jeopardy!'' champ Mattea Roach has proven she can conquer dozens of quiz clues with ease.



But in addition to displaying superior skill with the buzzer, the Toronto-based phenom has had to prepare for another challenge that can get harder with each win: coming up with engaging anecdotes for each TV episode.



Such are the lesser-known consequences of dominating ``Jeopardy!'' categories like the 23-year-old Roach, whose now 17 wins give her the show's longest win streak by a Canadian and the eighth-longest run in the quiz show's history.



``Jeopardy!'' champion-turned-host Ken Jennings holds the record with 74 consecutive wins in 2004.



As of Wednesday's game, Roach had collected a total haul of US$396,182and had cracked the Top 10 list of the show's highest earners in regular-season play.



She has also earned a spot in the show's Tournament of Champions, set to air in the fall.



Show banter is typically featured after the first commercial break, when hosts Jennings or Mayim Bialik offer each contestant a few minutes to tell the audience about themselves.



In past episodes, Roach has regaled them with accounts of her first kiss, crashing her mom's car in a parking lot and being spat on at a comedy show.



As long as she keeps winning, she'll need more stories.