Canadian Mattea Roach hits milestone with fifth longest 'Jeopardy!' run
Canadian ``Jeopardy!'' super-champ Mattea Roach has earned the fifth-longest streak in the TV quiz show's history.
She's tied for the spot with Julia Collins, whose 2014 run lasted 20 games.
To move up to Number 4 on the list, Roach would need to match James Holzhauer's 32-game streak.
Roach has also brought in the sixth-biggest haul of any contestant in regular season play, earning US$476,985 so far.
The 23-year-old tutor has the longest streak of any Canadian to appear on the show.
