Canadian men's basketball team take court in St. Catharines this February

Canada's Men's basketball team will take the court in St. Catharines this February.

Canada is set to open the FIBA Men's AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers on February 23 at the Meridian Centre.

The national team takes on Nicaragua before travelling to Nicaragua for a rematch on Monday, February 26.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, November 16, at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

Canada is in a group with the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Nicaragua.

The top three teams in each group qualify for the FIBA Men's AmeriCup 2025.

Canada is currently ranked sixth in the latest FIBA World Ranking.