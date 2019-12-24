Canadian Mental Health Association with some advice around the holidays

With all the holiday cheer in the air, it's important to remember some people find this time of year very challenging.

Heather Gillespie from the Canadian Mental Health Association-Niagara joining CKTB with a reminder that Christmas can be especially difficult for those of us that struggle with depression and anxiety.

Gillespie acknowledges the pressure we feel to have a perfect "storybook" Christmas.

She says it can be helpful to simply embrace whatever your holiday experience may be, and that it's more about the time we spend with each other and being present.

There are plenty of resources available if you or anyone you know are dealing with mental health challenges.

The Crisis Outreach and Support Team (COAST) can be reached at 1-866-550-5205.

Gillespie also noting the Safe Bed program is open 24/7 throughout the holidays, with urgent support services open today from noon - 8:30 p.m.