Canadian military searching for downed object in Yukon

The unidentified flying object shot down over Yukon this weekend wasn't one of the planned topics of discussion between Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but it is now expected to be a key feature of the previously scheduled talks.

There have been four high-altitude objects shot down in North America in just over a week, the most recent in U-S airspace over Lake Huron on Sunday.

As for the Yukon incident, the Canadian military and RCMP recovery teams are searching central Yukon for any debris.