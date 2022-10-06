Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has a sentencing hearing scheduled for today after he was convicted of sexual assault earlier this year.

A jury found the Hedley frontman guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm in a 2016 incident that happened in a Toronto hotel room.

But jurors found Hoggard not guilty of the same offence against a teenage fan.

Hoggard had pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm, one related to each complainant and one count of sexual interference.