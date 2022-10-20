Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to 5 years in jail

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison for the sexual assault of an Ottawa woman in a Toronto hotel room in 2016.

The judge said in delivering her sentence in a downtown Toronto court today that the offence was a --quote-- ``particularly degrading rape.''

The Crown had been seeking a sentence of six to seven years, while the defence while the defence wanted three to four years.

The 38-year-old Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to the charges.