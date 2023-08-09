Canadian musician Robbie Robertson dies at 80

Guitarist-songwriter-singer Robbie Robertson, who led the Band to rock prominence in the 1970s and worked extensively with Bob Dylan has died. He was 80.

According to an announcement from his management, Robertson died Wednesday in Los Angeles after a long illness.

A statement from his manager said Robertson was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.

With The Band, Robertson was credited with writing or co-writing the band's signature songs, including The Weight, The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down, Up on Cripple Creek, The Shape I'm In and Chest Fever.

According to 'Variety,' in lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support a new Woodland Cultural Center.