Canadian officials believe 3M residents will receive COVID vaccine by end of March 2021

Canada believes up to 3 million residents will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March 2021.

Health Canada approved the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, the first to be given the green light for national use.

Canada is set to receive four million doses of the Pfizer vaccine by March, including up to 249,000 doses this month, with the first shipment set to arrive next week.

Each person will have to get two shots of the drug, three weeks apart.

The federal government has purchased 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and has the option to buy 56 million more.

Pfizer needs to store its vaccine at ultracold temperatures, below -70 C, and so the company is planning to ship the doses directly to provinces.

The first doses will be administered at 14 sites across the country.

According to Health Canada, "the side effects that followed vaccine administration in clinical trials were mild or moderate. They included things like pain at the site of injection, body chills, feeling tired and feeling feverish. A serious side effect might be something like an allergic reaction."

