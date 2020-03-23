Canadian Olympic Committee refuses to send athletes to Tokyo 2020, calls for postponement

Canadian athletes will not be going to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee are calling for the games to be postponed for one year.

Officials say they recognize how difficult postponement would be, but nothing is more important than the health and safety of the athletes and the global community.

Via a release, officials say, "This is not solely about athlete health – it is about public health. With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games. In fact, it runs counter to the public health advice which we urge all Canadians to follow."