Canadian Open cancelled

More disappointing news for golf fans.

The 2020 RBC Canadian Open is cancelled.

The third oldest event on the PGA tour was scheduled for June 8th to the 14th at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

However, some of the biggest names in golf have already say they will be coming to Connecticut in June to play in the Travelers Championship.

Organizors say the tournament is still a go.

An official announcement is expected today.