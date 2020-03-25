Canadian pharmacists instructed to limit prescriptions to 30 day supply

Canadian pharmacists are being instructed to offer a 30 day supply of prescription medications to help protect against hoarding and shortages.

Canadian Pharmacists Association officials say they have seen a tremendous surge in demand for medical supplies and medications over the last few weeks.

They recognize a 30-day supply of medication may be a difficult adjustment for some patients used to getting more, but this is only a temporary measure.

The association also notes many pharmacies are increasing delivery services to encourage social distancing.

Officials say they still have a ‘good supply’ and these measures are being brought in proactively.

In a release, officials write, “These are challenging times for all Canadians. Pharmacists across the country are working tirelessly to support their patients and their communities. We are all in this together, so we ask for the understanding and patience of Canadians as pharmacists and pharmacies try to navigate the uncertainties that we are all facing.”