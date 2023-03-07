Canadian politicians to grill grocery store CEOs on high cost of food

MPs are gearing up to grill the CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains at the House of Commons agriculture committee on Wednesday as part of its food inflation study.

Experts say they should push the leaders of Loblaw Companies, Metro and Empire Company for more transparency on why the grocers are making so much money.

Sylvain Charlebois, the director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, said the upcoming meeting and the appearance of the CEOs is about ``political theatre.''

Other executives from the companies have already testified, but the NDP in particular expressed its dissatisfaction with the absence of the CEOs themselves.

Grocers are making record profits during high inflation, and Charlebois said MPs could push for more financial information that could shed light on what's driving those profits.

Some grocers say that their margins on food haven't gone up, and they're instead making money off other products _ but financial statements released by the companies don't include those kinds of breakdowns.