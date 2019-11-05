Canadian pork and beef exports to China will resume after a four-month suspension

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian pork and beef exports to China will resume.

China suspended imports in June amid the dispute over Canada's detention of a top executive at the Chinese tech company Huawei.

In September, the Canadian Meat Council said the suspension had cost Canadian farmers cost almost 100 million dollars.

They say the resumption of imports represents an important step for the long-standing trade relationship between the two countries.

In a post on social media, Trudeau called the move good news for farmers.

He thanked Canada's new ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, as well as the meat industry for their work on re-opening the market.