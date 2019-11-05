Canadian pork and beef exports to China will resume after a four-month suspension
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian pork and beef exports to China will resume.
China suspended imports in June amid the dispute over Canada's detention of a top executive at the Chinese tech company Huawei.
In September, the Canadian Meat Council said the suspension had cost Canadian farmers cost almost 100 million dollars.
They say the resumption of imports represents an important step for the long-standing trade relationship between the two countries.
In a post on social media, Trudeau called the move good news for farmers.
He thanked Canada's new ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, as well as the meat industry for their work on re-opening the market.
-
CKTB Business Trip: Tourism
Shelby Knox Speaks with Economic Development Officer City of Port Colborne Julian Douglas-Kameka regarding tourism in Port Colborne
-
Food For Fines Program St. Catharines Library
Shelby Knox Speaks with Manager of Circulation Services at St. Catharines Library regarding Food for Fines program
-
Almost Half of All Food Bank Visits Were Made by People Who Live Alone, According to New Report
Shelby Knox Speaks with Scientific Director Agri-Food Analytics at Dalhousie University Sylvain Charlebois regarding new report Hunger Count 2019