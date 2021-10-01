Canadian Red Cross and the Armed Forces headed to help Alberta with COVID crisis

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says members of the Canadian Red Cross and the Armed Forces are headed to Alberta to help deal with the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Hajdu made the announcement at a news conference today.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey tweeted his thanks today to the health-care workers who have volunteered to head to the northern Alberta town of Fort McMurray to help tackle the fourth wave.